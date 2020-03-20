TGIF: 60s today plus a sunny weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday looks like a nice introduction to our first spring weekend. Most areas will be clear in the morning with the exception of some patchy fog settling into wind sheltered spots. Mostly sunny by the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid 60s. You’ll notice a northerly wind picking up by the evening. The weekend remains mostly sunny but starting Sunday night rain cruises by the coast and moves inland.

If you plan to step outside to watch the waves this weekend, please pay attention to your tide tables. Sneaker waves are expected this weekend south of Florence along the south central Oregon coast. Read the Beach Hazards Statement here.

Yesterday’s high was 64 degrees. That’s the warmest temperature at PDX so far this year. Because that temp officially occurred before the spring equinox of 8:49pm Thu, we’re including it in the winter summary below.

There’s our rain showing up Monday. It will be cold enough Monday night for snow to fall at 2,000 feet. No, we’re not expecting any snow for Portland. We got 1/2 inch last Saturday and that should hold you over until next year. Rain continues through the middle of next week, with the potential for a thunderstorm or two.

As we keep pointing out, rain is a much needed commodity. Just a couple of weeks ago no part of Oregon was in a severe drought category. Now look at Medford and the Siskiyous: this makes up 7.6% of the state which is in a severe drought category.

For more information about Spring and our local weather, check out our KOIN 6 Weather Kids page with weather lessons designed for grade school and high school students and educators.