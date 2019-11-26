Holiday snow zeroing in on large parts of Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you’re planning to go over the hills and through the woods to Grandma’s house for Thanksgiving, you should probably wait until Wednesday at least.

There is a Winter Storm Warning through 4 a.m. Thursday for Central and North Central Oregon. It’s possible that region could see 4 to 9 inches of snow with gusty winds. Travel could be very difficult with “significantly reduced visibility.”

KOIN — Weather Alerts

KOIN — Closings and Delays

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday for the communities of Eugene, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and everything in between. The southern tier of the Willamette Valley will be at the highest threat for light snow.

An accident on Santiam Pass, November 26, 2019 (ODOT)

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory through noon Wednesday for locations in the Columbia River Gorge. There is a possibility of 2 inches of snow with gusty, 35 mph winds.

ODOT — Tripcheck

Tim Selfridge of Vancouver got caught in the snow on his way to Sun River. But he was prepared. He said he didn’t want to put on chains but he did “just to be safe.”

“We go family. We are going to go down there and spend Thanksgiving with the grandkids,” he told KOIN 6 News. “It’s kind of nervewracking driving through the snow. We are not used to it, you know? The rain is no problem. Snow is a little different.”

Tonight – Government Camp is expected to get between 4 to 6 inches of snow. Make sure you have your traction tires or chains if you plan on driving on HWY 26. @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/WKvOSsMCtN — Jacquelyn Abad (@JacquelynAbadTV) November 26, 2019

He said they wanted to make it to Bend “before it really starts snowing.” His advice for others on the roads:

“Stay safe make sure you have traction devices coming over the mountain and I hope you make it to where you are going.”

A graphic showing the snow potential in parts of Oregon, November 26, 2019

Stay with the KOIN 6 Weather Team for all your latest and most accurate information.