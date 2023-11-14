PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The chance of snow is common when planning out your Thanksgiving travels. Thankfully, this year’s snow chances are slim across the country.

A frequent check on the forecast is a must as the busy travel days of Wednesday and Sunday around Thanksgiving are still nearly two weeks out.

Some weather models are already starting to show subtle signs of snow in the typical culprit spots. Yes, we’re talking about mountain snow, Great Lakes snow, and Northeast snow potentials.

Snow potential locations for Wednesday, November 13, 2023

A few light snow showers are possible, but not guaranteed around the northern mountains of Idaho. The higher elevated locations of the Intermountain West are always a potential for snow locations this time of year.

The Great Lake States are also prone to the snow potential during the holiday travel times Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Great Lakes along with chilly northern temperatures help fuel the snow potential in the region of the country during the month of November.

Finally, the areas from northern Pennsylvania to Maine have the potential to see a few snow showers Wednesday. All of the locations listed above are still uncertain of snow fall potential and accumulation given the nearly two week in advance forecast.

Snow potential locations for Sunday, November 26, 2023

Traveling home from the extended Thanksgiving weekend might also bring a winter wonderland to a few select locations across the country. Sunday’s snow showers could bring slick conditions to parts of the eastern Washington and Oregon to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. The Great Lake States also keep the potential for snow anog with parts of the far northeast.

Stay with the KOIN 6 Weather Team for the latest weather travel forecast as Thanksgiving approaches. More certainty and accuracy will come with snowfall locations and accumulation in the coming week.