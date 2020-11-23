Thanksgiving week brings valley showers, mountain snow but a dry turkey day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We know it all depends on the time of the year when it comes to our weather, with the summer likely being warm and dry, while our winter likely being cool and wet. Well, Thanksgiving week can be a mixed bag from year to year and that is just about what we can expect this time around.

If you have some time off this week and you’re looking to get outside or need to run to the grocery store, expect a wet start to the week. Monday is starting damp with sun breaks and passing clouds. The afternoon shouldn’t be too bad, with showers mainly tapering off. Clouds start to increase as we anticipate a cold front moving our way on Tuesday. It will definitely be more active at the front end of the week than at the tail end.

As that area of low pressure leaves the region, we have high pressure moving in. This may lead to some morning fog and a valley inversion on Thanksgiving, which is something we’ll keep watch for. Thanksgiving should be mainly dry, but it does look like we will keep some clouds around for the day. I don’t expect much moisture by Thursday and that is likely for the case for late week.

Why don’t we take a look at the Thanksgiving forecast and some of the “norms” for that special Thursday. The forecast is trending to a mostly cloudy day, temperatures hovering in the upper 40s. If we happen to have a little more sunshine, we may break 50.

As mentioned above, we are not expecting any rain at this time; however, some weather models are trying to keep an isolated shower around, but it looks mostly dry for the Willamette Valley. If we were to see rain, it may be up in areas of the Cascade foothills in Washington. Overall, though, it is looking to be mainly dry.

Now that 49-degree forecast is just about spot-on for the average high on Thanksgiving. We tend to spend our turkey day with temperatures right around that mark. Not enough to cook a turkey, but pleasant weather to toss a football around outside or to go for a walk. Something that we are likely to avoid is the rain. It does happen to rain (59%) more often than not on Thanksgiving. Not only does it rain, but it also tends to be fairly wet. The average rainfall coming in at .34 inches! There have even been a few years, that we have had snow in Portland. The National Weather Service (NWS) have tallied 3 days with snow, coming in at 4% What do you think about that?!

Well, there should be some fresh snow for the mountains by the time we get to Thanksgiving. For those of you that live in the higher elevations, I would be ready for a fresh coat. With a fairly strong cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday, the ski resorts are looking at measurable snow. Snow levels dropping to 3,000 feet or so behind that front. Government Camp likely collecting snow, meaning the passes will likely be dealing with snow for any local travel through the mountains. I think it is safe to say that the resorts will be seeing around 6-12 inches and slightly more for the higher runs. I would expect less snow down to Government Camp on 26, but 1-4 inches is a good starting point for Tuesday night into Wednesday night. It just depends on quickly that snow level drops and we get that colder air down.

Thinking about getting some decorations up after Thanksgiving? Friday should be just the right day for it. If you’re hoping to get some lights up or you want to do some yard preparation for decorations, we finish the week with some sunshine.