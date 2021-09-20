Here comes the sun: Dry Monday follows soggy weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Our heavy-hitting weekend of rain has now come to an end. Your Monday will be dry, but the weekend was definitely a soggy set of days.

We brought in our normal monthly rain amount in nearly 24 hours and topped our monthly average in 36 hours. High pressure is now moving in, which is going to clear out the clouds and that will lead to sunshine.

Expect some leftover puddles or signs of wet ground in the morning. We have a few more days left of summer and today will be a nice day to celebrate that outside.

Highs today around the valley should top off in the lower 70s. The cool northwest flow that was associated with the back edge of our departing trough, has brought in plenty of cool air. Temperatures are quite uniform across the state by the afternoon. We aren’t expecting a massive range from Portland south to Eugene or east to Pendleton.

You won’t be able to find any 80s out there. Most locations today settling in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There will be sunshine for all, especially by the afternoon.

Cycle through the slideshow of graphics below to get an idea of the general weather story for the day. You can even snag a forecast trend for later in the week. Although we are scheduled to officially turn our summer card in on Wednesday, we still have a few warm days in the forecast. There is a possibility that we start to close out the 80-degree temperatures for the year after this upcoming round. That typically comes around in early October.

If you’re still waiting for the leaves to start changing colors, we have a bit longer for that too. Take in the sunshine after all of the clouds this weekend.