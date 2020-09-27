That’s a wrap: No more rain forecast for September

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just like that we are likely finished with the rain for our September 2020.

High pressure is moving in and that is going to dry things out and change the direction of the wind. Saturday didn’t bring too much rain, but there were definitely a few pockets of for the Willamette Valley and points north. Well, high pressure is moving our direction and that is going to alter the storm track and also promote warmer weather. This was the pattern late Saturday night, with a massive low moving north to the Gulf of Alaska. That high pressure that is west of California, that is going to shift in our direction.

By Sunday afternoon we are starting to enter the high-pressure zone which will invite some blue sky back to the forecast. It looks like we are going to sit under this high pressure for some time too. This is going to be a rather amplified high as it extends well into Canada. Cold air will bomb down on the east side as a trough brings below-average temperatures to the midwest and those to the east. You could say we are on the better side of the weather pattern? Depending on if you like warm or cool weather in the fall.

With that the futurecast is painting a dry scene. Clouds up to the north but it is looking quite parched by the time the afternoon arrives. Well, we should save the word parched for something a little more warm, maybe Tuesday’s forecast where we hit the mid 80s.

With the high pressure moving in that is also going to ramp up the wind on Sunday. Expect a northerly flow, which may be pretty gusty at times, topping off in the 20s. The morning hours it may be a bit tame, so we will have to watch for some patchy fog with the wet ground out there and the clearing skies. Other than that folks, we are setting up for a nice finish to the weekend.