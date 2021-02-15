Thaw, melt, drip, drop; Warmer air infiltrates valley, not mountains

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are finally calling it quits on the ice and snow. Warmer air is pushing through the Willamette Valley and the cold air is receding into the Columbia River Gorge Monday. Temperatures are in the 40s all around Portland with some spots pushing near 50. You can see that coming with the southerly wind for Fremont bridge and areas south near Milwaukie.

Ice melting NE Portland

However, the east wind is still traveling the Columbia River path and the Portland Airport is still sitting in the mid-30s. That southerly breeze will eventually make it there, bringing highs to the 40s. With temperatures mostly in the 40s south of Marine Drive (almost!), the great thaw out is happening.

There have been so many photos of the ice around the region, and that ice should melt swiftly with temperatures in the upper 40s.

NWS Weather observation mid-day 2.15.21

Will that create major flooding problems? That isn’t going to be the case with this scenario.

We may have some minor fluctuations with the local rivers, but most of the the melting is just going to cause slushy roads and a wet ground. Below is a projection of the rivers come tomorrow and the only one to rise beyond the green level is over at the Tualatin river at Dilley.

There is still plenty of areas that are on the waiting list for the thaw — the communities socked into the Gorge. Check out this hill coming off of Hwy 14 east of Washougal!

Wayne Havrelly shared this image on Twitter and it looks like one icy path. Unfortunately it will take more time for you folks to start thawing out. It’ll be gradual, but by Wednesday it should be warmer and less icy.

Care to drive up this hill? This is just off hwy 14 east of Washougal #koin6news #portlandsnow #washougal pic.twitter.com/dAhPAOLYW7 — Wayne Havrelly (@Havrelly) February 15, 2021

Mt. Hood Meadows 2.15.21 mid-day

In the meantime we have a steady westerly flow coming in Monday afternoon and evening. It is going to keep some of the valley under a rain shadow, but we can’t rule out some scattered showers. What it is going to do is create enhancement for mountain snow! Although we are warming up in the valley, temperatures are still plenty cold for mountain snow Monday night and Tuesday. It may be a massive amount of snow for the ski resorts and anything above 5,000 feet tonight.

Courtesy: COD Weatherlab

The weather model below will help show the snowy scene coming through the Cascades Monday night! This is going to be a Washington and Oregon event.

With so much snow adding up, there will also be an avalanche danger. Over a foot of snow is likely with the heaviest coming in Monday night. If you were thinking about heading up to the mountain for some skiing this week, you’ll have plenty of snow to enjoy. Snow levels will hover around the 2,000 to 3,000 foot range for the week.