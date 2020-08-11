The best of summer this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 90° Days in Portland in August. We’ve certainly had a few by now, right? No. Monday was our first 90° at PDX for this month. Today and Wednesday will be dramatically different. Enter morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Onshore flow means daytime highs will top off in the mid to upper-70s. We have been much warmer of course. PDX reached 100° twice so far this year – July 26 & 27. Will it happen again? I’d place my money on Sunday. So get out there and enjoy the best temperatures summer has to offer this week.

The normal daytime high for Portland the first week of September is 79. It reminds me of a Neil Diamond song, September Morn.

September morn. We danced until the night became a brand new day. Two lovers playing scenes from some romantic play. September morning still can make me feel that way. Songwriters: Gilbert Becaud / Neil Diamond

Ok, back to weather. Here’s what you need to know about the Red Flag Warning today:

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * TIMING…Tuesday afternoon and evening. * WIND…West to Northwest Winds 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY…12 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pdt&wwa=red%20flag%20warning

Red Flag Warning today



Far SE Oregon may have a few rumblers Tuesday.

Fire danger assessment

Let’s not forget the best meteor shower of the year peaks tonight and Wednesday night. The best viewing for the Perseid Meteor Shower will be after midnight and away from city lights. Stargazers will see as many as 60 meteors per hour.

Heading south for a look at the eastern Pacific. Here’s the latest on Hurricane Elida: