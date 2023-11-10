PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland area’s autumn colors have been unreal this week, but the pop of orange, red, and yellow might come to an end this weekend.

Strong winds are expected to bring many of the fall colors to the ground this weekend. A powerful cold front is expected to gust winds to almost 30-35 mph for some along the Willamette Valley on Saturday.

Even stronger winds are expected east of the Columbia River Gorge. That’s where the National Weather Service out of Pendleton has issued a Wind Advisory for much of I-84 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition to the strong winds bringing down fall colors, the heavy rain will also put an end to the vibrant fall display. Nearly a quarter of an inch of rain is expected from the coast to the Willamette Valley on Saturday.

Wind and rain will cause a mess on roads and sidewalks. Extreme caution should be used when walking or driving on wet leaves.

Debris clogging street drains will cause minor urban street flooding. Stopping distances will grow to nearly 240 ft. when going 40 mph in a car traveling on wet leaves. Drier and calmer weather is expected by Sunday.