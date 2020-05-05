The final supermoon of 2020 in full illumination Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You may have noticed that the moon is near full the last few days. It is getting very close because it will reach it’s full illumination come Thursday. This is the last supermoon of the year and we will nearly have to wait a full year for the next.

The full moon for May is known as the “flower” moon. You can call this moon the super flower moon! As you know April brings showers and May brings flowers and that is the basic story behind the name of this moon. It’s the month that we start to see flowers in abundance.

A Super Pink Moon on April 7, 2020. (Photo: Brittany Brandenburg)

A Super Pink Moon on April 7, 2020. (Photo: Jose Julian Araya)

A Super Pink Moon on April 7, 2020. (Photo: Emily Burris)

This is the third supermoon of the year. Both March and April brought some beautiful photos of the back to back supermoons.

For this third supermoon, we can expect the moon to be full on Thursday, May 7, at 3:45 a.m. When a full moon occurs at or near the perigee, it looks 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon. That’s what the term “supermoon” refers to. Generally, a supermoon is used to refer to a full moon 90 percent or closer to actual perigee.

Courtesy: COD NEXLAB – CLOUD COVER

How about the forecast for the viewing of the last supermoon of the year? The weather should be favorable for everyone to get a glimpse of the flower moon. The above graphic is a general idea of the cloud coverage that may be around overnight Thursday. There may be some obstruction to the view for folks around the coast, but it should be minimal. Mostly clear across the state with likely an amazing view coming out of central Oregon.

When can we expect the next supermoon? According to NASA the next two supermoons will be April 27, 2021 and May 26, 2021. Don’t miss this!