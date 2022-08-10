PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get ready, star-gazers — the eighth full moon of the year is arriving soon!

You may have already noticed the last few nights that the moon was nearing full. It will officially be a full moon Thursday at 6:35 p.m. but it won’t be above the horizon until 8:15 p.m. That means it will be coming over the horizon, ready to shine brightly and you will be able to track the moon if you don’t have much interference in your way (buildings, trees, etc.)

The full “Sturgeon moon” is following July’s “Buck moon.” We’ll be back to the “Harvest moon” come September.

This is also the final “supermoon” of the year. We will have to wait until 2023 for the next one. This is when the moon is slightly larger and brighter looking than most. When a full moon occurs at or near the perigee, it looks 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon.

Important note: you will not see a silhouette of a sturgeon on the moon as the graphic indicates below.

Where do we look? You will want to make sure you start looking to the southeast and then you will want to focus your attention due south closer to midnight.

We do need to keep an eye on the clouds Thursday night. We are expected to have a mostly clear night, but we have to watch an encroaching marine layer that may try to push in after midnight. Cloudcast shows a layer of clouds pushing in near Lincoln City by 10 p.m. Thursday night. The clouds are expected to take over the Oregon coast by morning.

The best viewing locations will be out of the downtown area where you can really let the night sky show off. Not only will the moon be out, but we also have the Perseid meteor shower in full force.

I know we have a lot of photographers out here in the Pacific Northwest (PNW). If you’re going to spend some extended time outdoors Thursday night into Friday morning, you may need a blanket out there.

Temperatures are going to be dropping from the mid 60s down into the 50s. It will be warmer for those of you in central Oregon who are going to check this out over in the high desert.