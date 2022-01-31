Extreme temps through history in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, OR – JUNE 27: Kids play in the Salmon Springs Fountain on June 27, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Record breaking temperatures lingered over the Northwest during a historic heatwave this weekend. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Oregon has had some pretty hot days in recent years, but the record was set more than a century ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/Stacker.com) — On June 28, 2021, Portland set a new record-high temperature of 116 degrees. As hot as that sounds, it still doesn’t top the state’s all-time hottest recorded temperature.

More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in the United States, the third-largest country in the world. As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid cold. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that the summer of 2020 was the hottest on record in the Northern Hemisphere and the second-hottest summer globally.

Stacker consulted 2019 data from the NOAA’s State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to create a slideshow illustrating the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Oregon by the numbers

All-time highest temperature: 119° F (Pendleton Downtown on Aug. 10, 1898)

All-time lowest temperature: -54° F (Seneca on Feb. 10, 1933)

All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.77 inches (Nehalem 9 NE on Nov. 6, 2006)

All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 47 inches (Hood River Experiment Station on Jan. 9, 1980)

Pendleton, a city in Umatilla County, recorded the hottest summer day in Oregon in 1898.

Washington by the numbers

All-time highest temperature: 118° F (Ice Harbor Dam on Aug.5, 1961)

All-time lowest temperature: -48° F (Winthrop 1 WSW on Dec. 30, 1968)

All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.26 inches (Mount Mitchell #2 on Nov. 23-24, 1986)

All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 65 inches (Crystal Mountain Ski Resort on Feb. 24, 1994)

Crystal Mountain, the biggest ski resort in Washington State, is located in the Cascade Range, only two hours away from Seattle. After breaking records for the highest snowfall within 24 hours in 1994, the resort was covered in more than 7 feet of snow within a week in February 2019. A full 31.5 inches of snow fell In a single day.

Editor’s Note: KOIN 6 News edited this story originally published on Stacker.com to only include information from Oregon and Washington. This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.