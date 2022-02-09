Pattern repeats: Morning fog, afternoon sun for Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The pattern repeats today as we wake up to more fog around the Willamette Valley.

Portland and surrounding neighborhoods are dealing with that patchy dense fog and a calm breeze. Give yourself some extra time to drive through some areas of fog in your morning commute. We hope to kick the fog out early in the morning, allowing for sunshine to come beaming through by afternoon. This should boost our temperatures up to be warmer than Tuesday.

The calm morning wind should increase more to a gentle northerly wind by afternoon. You can ride your bike into the sunshine as the day wraps up shortly after 5 p.m. tonight. Temperatures will be cooling back to the 30s overnight.

Swipe through the graphics below to see what the temperature will be in your neighborhood today. Morning lows will be the coldest out near Baker City. Temperatures start in the mid-30s for Salem, mid-40s for the Oregon coast. Highs will be warming up to the 50s for just about all locations west of the mountains. Baker City again, having some trouble warming up.

These temperatures aren’t all that far from what the average high should be for this time of the year — but false spring will arrive later in the week, as temperatures boost to the 60s.

We are going to be on the outskirts of the building ridge today. Once it shifts east and it builds a bit more, then we are in the tracks for warm and dry weather. You will notice in the futurecast image that there will be little going on around the valley by morning. The weather models aren’t picking up the fog for the valley. I would be prepared for it.

The tail end of a weak system moves through to the east, which will help stir up the inversion for Baker City. That will be out early and then sunshine should take over. The northwest Oregon coast may pick up some clouds in the morning, not a lot for the afternoon. There may be a cloud deck in the distance, but most should see sunshine for the Oregon coast today.