The rainy side of March shows up later Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s been a good run! We are still going to squeeze some warmer temperatures Thursday but the rain is inching closer and closer and some of you will be dealing with that.

In the morning, temperatures around the valley will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds will be increasing through the day with the potential for some light rain entering the valley by Thursday night. The rain should arrive for the Oregon coast and it will remain rooted to the coast for most of the night and into Friday. Get the rain gear ready Astoria, get the rain jacket ready Seaside.

Thursday PM Rain *Courtesy COD NEXLAB

The graphic below is a tool that will help gauge the incoming system. A direct path of moisture is aimed in our region and it’s pulling in from a ways out. Now, sometimes we get these atmospheric rivers that span all the way out to Hawaii, but this atmospheric river is truncated.

With a stretch of dry weather, this is going to feel pretty wet because some folks may be pushing an inch of rain by Friday night. A real soaker to start our first rain event of the month.

Check out the temperatures up and down the valley Thursday. Weather models are still pushing the lower 60s from Vancouver south to Eugene. Temperatures creeping to the mid to upper 50s up the Cowlitz valley, cooler to the coast. The Oregon coast will hit highs in the 40s with not much luck to warm up Thursday. Notice there is still plenty of cool air for the mountains, which means we have some mountain snow coming our way with this event too (it’s not looking like a lot). Most of the moisture is going to stay west of the Cascades and by the time it reaches the mountains, we have minimal snow.

All that nice summer air is going to get cut off from this trough of cold air that is moving east. The 60-degree days will turn to lower 50s and potentially even some 40s. The warm air will shift to the east and we are going to remain in a cooler period of weather through the weekend. We will have to wait for the next round of spring weather, which may not be for a while. If it is is going to cool down, we should get as much water and snow as we can to set us up for success as the summer approaches.