The return of spring temperatures, showers Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you were feeling good about the warm weather, it’s back to reality this week as we return to our “normal” May weather.

Area of low pressure moving in from the Pacific will infiltrate our region and cut our offshore flow and bring in a southerly flow. The combination of all that will lead to cooler temperatures and showers for a string of 3 to 4 days this week. It’s possible we start the new week with an isolated shower or even an early morning t-storm from overnight energy that is dragging through the morning hours. Redevelopment in the afternoon is likely with that area of low pressure mentioned above moving closer.

The futurecast helps show some of that action in the Willamette Valley tomorrow afternoon. The farther north you are, like southwest Washington, the less likely you are to see a thunderstorm Monday.

The thunderstorm potential graphic is to help give an idea of those locations that are more likely to see development on Monday. Most of the action will likely start in the Cascades and carry over to central Oregon where there will be more sun and energy to work with.

That transition from this warm weather to some cooler spring temperatures is helping with some of the instability to help surge a few thunderstorms to start the week. The remainder of the week will have a minor chance for some action, but not nearly the same as the start of the week. With that, temperatures will float around the lower 60s by Tuesday!