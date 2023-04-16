PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ve seen cooler temperatures throughout the month of April and just when we’re starting to get used to these 60-degree days, a drop in temperatures is coming yet again.

Our workweek will start with plenty of showery moments, but along with the wet and windy conditions, we’ll also see below average temperatures.

For mid-April our average daytime high in Portland sits at 62.

We reached that daytime high on Friday, while Saturday we came in at 60 degrees for the high.

The trend of cooler daytime highs in April will return

Starting Monday, we drop right back down to 51 for the high in PDX, which means we’re not yet getting off the roller coaster ride that has been the month of April temperatures.

The temps are dropping yet again!

As rain showers and windy conditions start off our Sunday, those conditions will stick around into the workweek.

We will likely see showers taper off a bit Sunday evening, but we’ll also see breezy conditions throughout the day. Plus, there’s a possibility that isolated thunderstorms will pop up throughout our region with small hail also a possibility through Monday.

KOIN 6’s Jamie Hudson shares Portland’s cooler than normal extended forecast

We’ll need to wait until Friday to really have more of an opportunity of dry conditions.