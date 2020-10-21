The second half of October will be much colder than the first

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Now that we are just 10 days from Halloween, the weather has to start adapting to the fall holiday (50s and rain, right?). That’s not exactly how it works… but we are trending to cool and wet weather as early as the weekend.

Wednesday should take a small hit to the temperatures as a weak disturbance moves our direction. This is going to usher in some cooler air from the northwest and it may also trigger a few showers around mid-day. That is going to be the first of the disturbances that helps kick our temperatures down a few notches.

Here are some of the other communities across the state for Wednesday afternoon. Notice it’s pretty cool across the board. Below-average temperatures for the Willamette Valley with the approach of winter air (cold enough for mountain snow and December high temperatures) looming to the northeast. Central Oregon will top off in the lower 50s after some chilly overnight temperatures. We are almost to that part of the year where the Oregon coast temperatures don’t change very much and eventually end up warmer than the valley.

Let’s talk about the showers real quick. This little fall episode isn’t much of a talker. It will generate a shower here or there and likely some mountain snow. With this front arriving from the northwest, it just doesn’t have much moisture to work with. Areas of Washington will have a higher chance for some showers and then it will spread to parts of the valley and Cascade hills. Showers more likely by Friday as a more robust system arrives. This is definitely rain that we can handle.

As far as warmer weather goes? It’s just not going to happen any time soon (7 days). We could see a spurt of warmth by the end of the month, but at this time, we are looking at pure fall temperatures. Temperatures tend to top off in the 50s and 60s. Our average is still in the lower 60s, so for us to have a day that is 10 degrees above average doesn’t seem unreasonable. We will be a good 10 degrees below average by the weekend. It should go both ways, right? Well, it did, it was just early October. I would start to embrace these temperatures and enjoy the fall weather.