The spring theme continues heading into the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mornings feel like February but that afternoon-to-sunset hour has just been unreal this week. The mostly sunny, warmish trend carries today. Dress in layers for the morning. It will be near freezing to start, then warming up to the mid to upper 50’s by the afternoon. This time around, the coast will be a little cooler with a few more clouds in the mix and easterly winds won’t be nearly as strong through the gorge and metro.

Those sunsets have been beautiful but we paid for it in dew points. Good news for all of you dry skin sufferers, dew points are up in the last 24 hours. That means it’s not as dry. My scaly hands and chapped lips were wondering how the desert got here.

Friday temp forecast!

Turning over to our next rain opportunity – that likely won’t reach Portland until early Sunday morning and should be outta here by Monday midday. Rainfall totals are not likely to exceed a quarter inch.

It will be cold enough to snow even below mountain passes Sunday but moisture is going to be limited. Mt. Hood may get just under 5″ at the resort level and an inch over mountain passes.