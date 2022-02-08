The Super Bowl is coming with summer heat; Oregon near record high temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While we are all gathering for the big game this weekend, the temperatures are going to be roaring down in California.

You know the ridge of high pressure that is going to bring some warm days for Portland this week? The core of that development is going to be right over southern California come the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to lower 90s Wednesday through Sunday. The average high temperature this time of the year for Los Angeles County locations is typically in the upper 60s. This is going to be taste of summer, stuck in the middle of winter, just in time for the football festivities that are going to be taking place.

The National Weather Service (NWS) down in Los Angeles and San Diego have issued a heat advisory from Wednesday morning until Sunday evening. This is the key window for all the events that will be occurring down in southern California. Offshore wind is going to help crank the temperatures up and record high temperatures will be likely for the big event. Advisory level wind gusts are possible too, which may boost the temperatures up a little more by the weekend. The NWS says, “visitors from cold weather states not acclimated to the heat may be at higher risk for heat related illness”.

The weather pattern graphic below is showing the developing ridge that is moving through the region Thursday through Sunday. The axis of that ridge is right over the region come Saturday, shifting east on Sunday. This broad ridge will cover most of the west coast, leaving a lot of locations warm and dry (outside of local valleys that have temperature inversions). Southern California will see the peak of this event, because of the aforementioned wind that will help crank the temperatures up a bit more than normal.

You can see that Portland is on the top edge of this developing ridge come Saturday. All the clouds and rain will be pushed to the north into areas of Alaska and Canada this weekend. Portland will not be dealing with the type of heat that is expected in California this week. However, we are going to be warming up to near record high temperatures and potentially into the record status Friday.

We have updated the temperature trend and extended forecast to help reflect this expected warm up. The average high temperature in Portland remains in the lower 50s. We are going to jump 9 to 13 degrees above the normal high by Friday. That temperature is projected to top of around 62 degrees, as we wrap up the work week. This afternoon, we will hover in the lower 50s as we continue to shoo the fog out of the valley. Temperatures steadily warming both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon before getting the extra boost to the lower 60s.

Sunshine standing loudly at our doors by the time we reach each afternoon this week.