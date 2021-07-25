Warmer side of July showing up with more days in 90s

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We’ve avoided the serious heat for most of July, but temperatures are starting to pick on up around here and this weekend it started to show.

We have a near repeat for our Sunday, with the chance for our first back-to-back 90 degree days so far this month. If it doesn’t happen, it will later in the week. Let that be your foreshadowing for the upcoming work week.

You’ll wake up to temperatures around 60 degrees Sunday with potentially a cloud or two around the western Gorge. The Oregon coast will have morning clouds, hopefully more sunshine in the second half of your day. If we have a few clouds around Portland, they should dissipate quickly as sunshine takes over the forecast by afternoon. Temperatures are going to be around 90 degrees in the valley, with highs slightly warmer near Salem.

Temperatures are going to be even warmer once you get to central and eastern Oregon. The Dalles topped off at 101 on Saturday, and it is possible it happens again to finish the weekend. Make sure you’re easing into your activities or work in the afternoon and evening hours. You’ll want to take breaks and be prepared for that July heat.

The cooler air is to the north right now, with a wide ridge of high pressure just sitting over a majority of the United States.

This is a look at the weather pattern in the upper atmosphere, but embedded into the layers of the atmosphere there will be a few disturbances. It may seem like there isn’t much happening, but there are areas that will be hit with showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

That’s not the case for Oregon. There isn’t much moisture to work with at this time. Instead of those areas of green and yellow coming down over the next week, we are actually going to experience a firm ridge of high pressure which will allow for the temperature to build. If you want to cool down this week, you’ll have to make sure you get to the Oregon coast. Although we’ve been running above average a bit this month, we will notice the heat picking up from here to probably the end of the month.

Now the wind slowed down on Saturday, outside of the Oregon coast. It may pick up again on Sunday in the peak heat of the day. The wind gust forecast is displaying wind gusting to around 25 to 30 mph from The Dalles south to Bend.

It’s actually going to be the most calm around southern Oregon, east of Klamath. This may help out the area around the Bootleg Fire from spreading drastically. However, the conditions remain dry and there will still be gusty moment from the heat that is generated around that massive mega fire. A northwest breeze coming across the valley will keep the Portland neighborhoods breezy. The wind may gust to around 20 mph in the afternoon. If you’re thinking about a kickball game or something around dirt, it may be blowing around a bit.

Lastly, we can’t forget about the wildfire smoke that is going to be in and out of the forecast all summer. Smoke should stay east of the Cascades, but a haze to the sky from Madras down to the south is completely possible.

The thickest smoke and most consistent smoke sky will stay east. This is the direction that the wind is blowing and it will continue to transport that smoke to the east. We can’t rule out a haze moving north up the Cascades through the week but we are mostly still clear around the valley because of the direction of the wind.