The weather will look a lot different by Friday – but first, rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You’re likely waking up to a wet ground or rain coming down on this Monday morning. Clouds and rain have taken over to start the week with rain sporadic showers by the afternoon. If we happen find a little sunshine, we can’t rule out a stray thunderstorm Monday evening. A view of the system that is rolling in for Monday morning captured from the satellite and radar late Sunday.

It’s already been a wet June and why not keep it going as we spend our last week of spring transitioning to summer by the weekend. I say that with hope to improve our drought conditions, however, it appears we hit a dry period of time from Wednesday to beyond. What do the rain totals look like for this system? Totals ranging around .25″ to .50″ in the valley by late Monday night. There may be some locations that pick up a little more than others. Central Oregon won’t see too much from this system, but I would be prepared for a few spotty showers coming down in the Madras area. Pendleton over to Baker City will likely see somewhere around .15″ to .30″

We’re only going to start the week with rain and scrappy weather. The jet stream starts to meander to a dry and warm ridge, reaching a more amplified structure by the first day of summer. Expect temperatures to start warming to the 80s by Friday.