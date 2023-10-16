PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Grab your rain jacket as you head out the door! We’ll have a new system arriving Monday bringing moderate rain showers and a tad bit cooler temps than what we saw over the weekend.

A wet start to the week

The forecast on Monday around Portland metro area is calling for numerous rain showers throughout the day along with breezy conditions in the afternoon. There’s also a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon as daytime highs are expected to hover around the mid-60s.

Nearly half-an-inch of rain is expected around PDX on Monday while parts of the coast could see over an inch. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are also possible in the northern part of our coast.

Wind gusts in Portland could get up to 25 mph around lunchtime Monday.

So if it’s garbage day, you might need to be on the lookout for knocked over garbage cans.

Rainy weather won’t last long

The cooler and wetter weather is not expected to last long at all, though!

Circle Wednesday through Friday afternoons as a great opportunity to get outdoors if you can. We’ll see a ridge of high pressure set up by mid-week and that will last into Friday as we dry out and look to reach above normal temperatures for this time of year, nearing the mid-70s by later in the week.