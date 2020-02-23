The weekend wraps up breezy and wet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When you have 5 days of dry and sunny weather in February, it’s hard to go back to the wet and gloomy winter weather. Sunday will be one of those days. Showers will start early in the morning, with the heaviest rain likely for the Oregon coast/range and the foothills of the Cascades. Precipitation totals for the valley will cut a bit due to a rain shadow, but many will likely collect around .25″ in the valley.





With this system we have a few weather alerts, you can count on a Winter Weather Advisory to start in the morning hours and continue until late Sunday night (10 PM). Around 4-8″ for the ski resorts with higher totals up in the Washington Cascades. It will also be a bit breezy with wind running around 45 mph on the top end. Additionally a Wind Advisory for those in the graphic below. Expecting some strong wind for locations like Madras and over to Pendleton.

We may see wind gusting to the mid-20s in the valley, potentially stronger. The wind will push to advisory levels for those of you east of the Cascades that are in the Wind Advisory. Expect those windy conditions to calm down by Monday.