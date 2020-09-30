The wildfire smoke is back, but for how long?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The great thing about visible satellite is that shows just about everything. It’s very useful for tracking weather over the Pacific Ocean, and it can give off some amazing views of the cloud formations around the region. Unfortunately, what we are tracking midweek is more wildfire smoke.

Below is a snapshot of that smoke moving in our direction on Tuesday, which is now here for our Wednesday forecast. This is a reminder that it shouldn’t be nearly as thick as before. Not even close. This is going to be smoke that is higher up and not stuck in the valley so much. However, you will be able to smell it and it will create that hazy scene.

Wildfire smoke Tuesday Afternoon

That wildfire smoke as of Wednesday morning now moving to the east and that shows for areas to the south as well in California. That means areas of The Dalles and Pendleton should start to notice that today. You can really see how far north the smoke was transported from Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Moving all the way up to areas of Canada.

Wednesday Morning

The tweet from the National Weather Service in Boise is displaying a weather model that will show the travel of the wildfire smoke from California to our neighborhoods today. I believe this haze is going to stick around for most of the week, but in moderation.

Wildfire smoke from CA is expected to move back into the region over the next 24 hours. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/D2DB8vrSK7 — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) September 29, 2020

This is a look at the smoke forecast that we use. It is doing a pretty good job with the smoke compared to the actual satellite image above for Wednesday morning. The light smoke ribbon stretching across Pendleton is almost exact. Notice the heaviest of the smoke is to the south and that may also be because of our local fires.

What does that mean for your air quality today? Well there may be some locations that notice it dropping from a good to a moderate level. Right now, the projection is somewhere south of Salem and to the north of Longview. The worst of the smoke and air quality will remain in California. Although the warmer weather is awesome, we could use some more rain, especially our neighboring state of California.

If you caught this weeks episode of our weather podcast (find it here), Kelley and I mentioned the split setup for the United States and how it’s going to be cold to the east and warm to the west. The slideshow below shows that front moving in and all that cold air dropping through the Great Lakes region and down to the Carolinas! While they are feeling below average temperatures and the cooler side of Fall, we ware going to be above average and more like a Pacific Northwest summer. Temperatures on Wednesday should again reach the 80s, with most back to the mid 80s.