There is no way around it, it’s going to be wet Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There are a lot of words to describe wet weather and we will likely be using all of them today. Waking up it is going to already be raining around the area. It is definitely a rain jacket day, not only because of the rain, but it will be breezy.

This is an idea of the plume of moisture that is working in, and quite frankly, it may be at its deepest through the morning. This is following what will be coming down overnight so the roads will definitely be wet and the commute won’t see too many breaks. By the time we get to the morning, many locations already pushing 1 inch of rain.

We know that warm air can hold more moisture and that will be the case with this atmospheric river that is pumping in moisture from the subtropics. It will be well above average for a January day in the afternoon as temperatures push the upper 50s. Weather models have us topping around 55-57 degrees, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see warmer temperatures in the valley.

It will feel balmy out there, another reason why you don’t really need a water proof winter jacket for the day. I don’t see why we wouldn’t hit the 50s for just about everyone that is lower in elevation. Temperatures are going to be warm enough for rain at the ski resorts too, which tells you how warm it is going to be.

I also want to prepare you for the wind that will be moving in at times during the day. I believe the strongest moment is going to be when the final front approaches and the cooler air arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday.

However, the Oregon coast will have some wind early in the day and we will have a some gusty moments in the valley prior to the late hours. With that said, be ready for the strongest wind to happen after sunset when the final surge of this system approaches.

Weather models are shooting for the 40 mph range around the valley, which may be a bit aggressive. Put us in that 30 mph category again, which can do some damage during a rain event like this.

Don’t worry, there is some dry time in the schedule this week.

After this all blows by, we will have some moments to clean up any sort of debris and to bounce back after a wet 24-36 hours. High pressure moves in briefly, that will bring in a sun break or two as well. It should be noted that we are going to be cloudy until Wednesday.

Those clouds hopefully retreat Wednesday, when we should turn dry as the day moves along. Thursday looks to be mainly dry, too. Rain moves in very late Thursday and will impact part of your Friday. It is gone by the start of the weekend, leaving you with more dry time to work with.

For now, please be extra careful if you’re in areas that are near local creeks and rivers. Make sure you are paying attention to your local emergency management.