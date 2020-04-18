April showers, just a drop in the bucket

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scattered showers are expected today along with a major drop in daytime temperatures: 59° degrees. In fact, today’s high will be 17° degrees cooler than yesterday (Friday). Yesterday was the warmest day of the year so far at 76° degrees, which also makes it the sixth 70°+ degree day this month. Normal daytime high is 62° at PDX.

This morning will start mostly cloudy in Portland. Coastal areas will see light rain to start, spread to the valley with some enhanced showers expected over the Cascades this afternoon. This isn’t a storm, not a huge rain maker, just a shortwave trough. What’s that you say? Here’s the textbook definition courtesy of the National Weather Service: A disturbance in the mid or upper part of the atmosphere which induces upward motion ahead of it. If other conditions are favorable, the upward motion can contribute to thunderstorm development ahead of a shortwave trough.

Something we haven’t talked about in a while: snow. No we’re not expecting snow in Portland or anywhere nearby. Snow in the mountains may fall as low as 5,500′.

Sunday morning a few sprinkles may linger but with a ridge of high pressure taking over, the afternoon warms up and clears out. Expect partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 60’s Sunday afternoon. See the forecast rain totals below. Wind speeds will increase by midday coming from the WSW.

Forecast rain totals Saturday through Sunday morning

The map below shows Friday’s daytime high temperatures. No records broken but certainly way above normal.

Friday’s high temperatures

It’s been a dry month and a very dry rainy season. See the maps below for more. If you plan to burn this weekend, check with your county first. Land clearing and residential burning is restricted right now in Clark County, Cowlitz and Skamania counties. With enough rain these restrictions may be lifted but the way it looks now, Saturday rainfall totals will only be a drop in the bucket.