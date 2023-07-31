PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The air quality advisories issued for Lane and Deschutes counties have been extended through Tuesday morning as more smoke from the Bedrock Fire burning in the Willamette National Forest continues to settle in the area. Based on the latest weather and fire conditions, air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels in the region.

Federal agencies monitoring air quality in the area state that the city of La Pine currently has the worst air quality in the Pacific Northwest. La Pine’s air quality is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Air quality is currently “moderate” in Oakridge, Sisters and the greater Bend area.

However, air quality could rapidly worsen in these areas as the Bedrock Fire continues to spread. The National Weather Service states that people should actively monitor the latest air quality conditions in these areas.

“Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases and aggravate other serious health problems,” the NWS stated. “Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.”

As of July 30, the Bedrock Fire was 9,568 acres in size and 3% contained. The air quality advisories are set to end by noon Tuesday but could be extended if air quality remains poor.

As of Monday morning, air quality is considered good for the entire Willamette Valley, including Eugene.