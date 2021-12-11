Things are about to get stormy in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Batten down the hatches, things are about to get stormy!

The heaviest rain and strongest wind arrives early Saturday. Wind calms in the afternoon, but rain continues through evening.

There will be scattered showers and chilly temps on Sunday. Snow levels drop from 3500 feet early Saturday to 2000 feet by Saturday night.

STORM IMPACTS

Power outages possible

Ponding on roads from heavy rain

1-2 inches of rain possible by late Saturday in the Willamette Valley

Tough travel over the passes (heavy snow and strong wind)

12-24 inches of snow is possible on Mt. Hood

WARNINGS

High Wind Warning at the coast on Saturday from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wind advisory in Willamette Valley Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 10 a.m.

Winter Storm Warning in Cascades Saturday 8 a.m. to Sunday 8 a.m.

Have a cozy weekend. Try to stay dry and GO TIMBERS!!