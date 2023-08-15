PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of excessive heat returns to Portland as a KOIN 6 Weather Alert Day remains in place through Wednesday.

Records will likely fall Tuesday afternoon along the Willamette Valley after Monday’s historic August heat wave. A new record of 108 degrees is in the books for Portland’s hottest August day. This is still shy of Portland’s record hot temperature of 116 degrees seen during Portland’s deadly heat dome of 2021.

Record-breaking heat likely continues Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The Pacific Northwest will continue to see afternoon highs sit 25 degrees above normal Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s why a KOIN 6 Weather Alert continues for the Willamette Valley.

Thankfully, temperatures won’t be as warm along the coast as Monday’s highs in the 90s. This coastal cooldown Tuesday brings hope for cooler and cloudier weather later in the week.

Cooler weather pattern expected of the Pacific Northwest by the end of the week

Cooler temperatures and more cloud coverage is likely by the end of the weekend and the start of next week. A weak trough of low pressure will help cool conditions down across the Pacific Northwest. That will bring a nearly 30 degree temperature drop to the region from Monday to Friday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s abnormally hot weather conditions this week

These near normal conditions will come with a chance for a few light rain showers.