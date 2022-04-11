Portland, ORE. (KOIN) – It took more than 80 years of compiling numbers, but only a few hours to set a new record.
According to the National Weather Service, Portland got enough snow in the early Monday morning hours to surpass the most that the area has seen on a single day in April since they started tracking weather in the area in 1940.
The announcement of the new record came out in a Tweet monday morning:
The rare April winter weather left several inches of heavy, wet snow in a lot of places. Several area schools have announced closures or delays either due to snow-covered roads or power outages.
The KOIN 6 Weather team says the snow is expected to taper off and turn to rain by mid-morning and will likely be mostly melted by mid-afternoon.