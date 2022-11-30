PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of Oregonians are without power Wednesday morning as winter weather sweeps through the region.

Portland General Electric reports crews are working to restore electricity to more than 9,000 customers across the state. The cause for several of those outages remains under investigation, however, PGE estimates power will be restored for hundreds late Wednesday morning.

Pacific Power is busy with similar issues, with a large outage impacting more than 1,700 residents in Northeast Portland. The utility company lists several more outages south of Salem.

Meanwhile, Clark Public Utilities says power has been knocked out for about 460 Washingtonians.