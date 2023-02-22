PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The arrival of winter weather in the region has left many without power Wednesday morning.

Clark Public Utilities, which services Clark County and surrounding areas, is reporting outages stretching from Woodland to the Hockinson area. As of 10 a.m., nearly 1,800 customers don’t have electricity due to multiple downed trees.

Meanwhile, utility crews in Oregon are staying busy responding to outages across the Willamette Valley.

Portland General Electric said there are several clusters of outages in the Portland area, especially in higher elevations. PGE crews are also working to restore electricity to hundreds in Yamhill County who lost power thanks to an equipment issue.

Less than a dozen Pacific Power in the Sweet Home area. The utility company is dealing with a much larger outage — impacting almost 900 customers — in Douglas County.

The possibility for snow continues to increase throughout the day as moisture sticks around and a blast of arctic air arrives.

