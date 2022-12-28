PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite help from out-of-state crews, KOIN 6 News has learned it could take a few days to restore all the power service that was knocked out by Tuesday’s storm.

At the height of the outages Tuesday evening, more than 150,000 customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington were in the dark. Crews have been working since the first outages were reported Monday.

Here’s where things stand as of 6:45 Wednesday morning:

PGE:

There are still more than 39,000 PGE customers without service. That is down from more than 112,000 late Tuesday. The bulk of PGE’s issues continues to be along the Interstate 5 corridor with additional large service interruptions in Washington County and the Molalla area.

PGE is reporting outages from Grand Ronde east to Government Camp and Sauvie Island south to Sunnyside.

Pacific Power:

More than 8,000 Pacific Power customers are still waiting for service to be restored. Most of those outages are concentrated between Salem and Corvallis. Pacific Power is reporting a handful out outages in the Portland-metro area.

There are also more than 600 Pacific Power outages in the Astoria area and roughly another 1,500 between Coos Bay and Bandon.

Clark County PUD:

In Southwest Washington, Clark County PUD is working to restore service to more than 1,100 customers. There are scattered outages being reported in the Vancouver and Camas areas. The Amboy area has the most reported outages.

Tillamook People’s Utility District:

On the Oregon Coast, Tillamook People’s Utility District is reporting almost 10,000 outages from Tuesday’s storm. The bulk of those are along Highway 101 near Tillamook and neighborhoods near Nehalem and Manzanita.

This is a Developing Story and will be updated throughout the day.