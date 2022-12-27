PORTLAND, ORe. (KOIN) — The storm system that blew into the Portland metro area late Monday night is already leaving a mark Tuesday morning.

Thousands of people in the metro area, parts of the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Coast, and Southern Oregon are without power.

According to the PGE website, as of 8 a.m., more than 26,000 customers are waking up in the dark. Most of the outages are concentrated along the Interstate 5 corridor. PGE is reporting outages as far west as Grand Ronde and as far east as Mount Hood Village.

As of 8 a.m., Pacific Power says it is dealing with more than 5,700 outages on the Northern Oregon Coast and almost 10,000 in the Salem area. Pacific Power customers in Southern Oregon aren’t much better off. More than 17,000 outages are being reported in the Medford, Coos Bay, and Cave Junction areas.

On the Oregon Coast, Tillamook People’s Utility District is reporting more than 4,700 of its customers are without electricity.

Clark Public Utilities, which serves the Clark County area in Washington state, lists 1,750m customers are without electricity as of 8 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.