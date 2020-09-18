Thousands without power following overnight storms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of people are without power in Oregon early Friday morning.

Pacific Power outages as of 4:30 a.m., Sept. 18, 2020. (Pacific Power)

More than 5,000 are experiencing an outage in and around Linn County. Pacific Power reports the outages are due to the thunderstorms moving through the area.

Most of the outages are around Lebanon and Albany, but there is a number in Corvallis and Monmouth as well. There is no word on when power is expected to be restored.

An alert on the Pacific Power website reads: “Scattered Outages in Oregon due to Thunderstorms. Please be safe and thanks for your patience as we work to restore service and respond to severe weather hazards. Pacific Power crews continue their work throughout Oregon as part of a unified regional response to the devastating fires that are still raging in the area.”

Pacific Power outage map