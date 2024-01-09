PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Strong winds and heavy rain are knocking out power around Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington as utility companies report thousands of people without service Tuesday morning.

According to the Portland General Electric outage map, as of 5:20 a.m., there are 175 outages and just under 7,000 people without power around the Portland metro area, however, that number was over 11,000 earlier in the day.

Similarly, Pacific Power’s outage map showed several large outages affecting over 2,000 customers. Clark County PUD reports over 1,600 customers without power, mainly in the Brush Prarie area. Tillamook PUD says its crews are dealing with nearly 200 outages on the Oregon coast.

With a large round of winter weather moving through the area, PGE is working to make sure their customers are prepared for outages.

PGE told KOIN 6 News Monday night that they have crews on standby to repair outages as they occur.

PGE Officials recommend that everyone have an outage kit ready, which includes flashlights, a battery-powered radio, car chargers, and 3 days worth of food and water.