PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bolt of lightning and a clap of thunder isn’t out of the realm of possibilities Saturday afternoon and evening. Warmer afternoon highs will keep the chance for thunderstorms elevated through the late evening hours from the coast to the Cascades.

Mostly sunny skies will start the day off in and around the Portland area. That sunshine will allow afternoon temperatures to return to the mid 80s by the afternoon.

Warmer temperatures expected in Portland with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible

The thunderstorm potential begins to rise by the mid afternoon. Lightning, thunder, and isolated heavy downpours are all possible with Saturday’s chance of rain.

Not everyone will see thunderstorms, but those who are close enough to hear thunder need to remember lightning safety practices during their outdoor activities.

Thunderstorms are possible with Saturday’s warmer temperatures

Saturday’s thunderstorm potential dies by Sunday, but the chance of rain remains. A few hit and miss showers are possible for any outdoor dinner planners. Rain accumulation will be limited this weekend. Only a few locations could see more than a tenth of an inch with isolated Saturday storms and Sunday showers.

Isolated rain accumulation is expected Saturday and Sunday in and around Portland

Drier skies start to work their way back into the forecast for Labor Day.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s wetter and cooler weather forecast for the first full of September

Mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies will be the dominate feature of next week’s forecast. These cooler and potential damp conditions come the middle of the week will help reduce the wildfire threat.