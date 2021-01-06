Thunderstorms bubbling up at mid-day as disturbance moves in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A small wave of energy is moving in to the Oregon coast early afternoon and that is going to track through the valley. From the visible satellite you can see the convection and building of a few storms out over the Pacific (circled). This is mainly going to be a threat for the central Oregon coast, with showers forming for the valley through the day. It is not going to rain all day, but it is going to be showery. Behind the trough that is going to shift east today, will be stable conditions with some sunshine.

A view coming out of our Chinook Winds Casino Resort camera in Lincoln City, Oregon, is painting a gloomy scene with choppy waves. The threat for thunderstorms will settle down later in the day, especially as the sun goes down and our dynamics fizzle out. This isn’t going to be an event that brings on a lot of wind, but there could be some isolated gusts because of a thunderstorm.

Chinook Winds Casino Resort Camera Lincoln City, Oregon

You can see the general flow moving from the southwest to the northeast. That is going to be the motion this afternoon as rain comes in from that direction and passes through communities up and down the Willamette Valley. I would be more prepared for some heavier showers or an isolated thunderstorm in the southern counties of the valley. This isn’t going to be a long event, additionally, there isn’t much moisture heading into the second part of the day. Let’s go with .10 – .25″ with rain totals for the afternoon around the region.

This is a weather model for early afternoon, where you can see the strongest wind aloft down south and for locations of the Columbia Plateau. Low pressure moving into Oregon is going to follow that direction before departing later in the day.

That path is going to allow for more snow for the central Oregon Cascades this evening. We will work with the rain in the valley, but that turns to snow for the mountains. Check out the snow total weather graphic for later tonight. The heaviest of the snow is going to be south of Mt. Hood and it’s going to be more of a Santiam Pass south snow. The highest totals will be up above the passes, but be prepared for snow to the passes. You can get an idea of the totals below.

The winter can bring in all kinds of weather, today we are dealing with thunderstorms, rain and mountain snow. I’ll leave you with this tweet of all the snow at Mt. Hood Meadows this morning!