T-storms, flash floods and less smoke on Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flood advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for a large portion of the state, especially the Willamette Valley, as thunderstorms roll through.
There is a possibility of thunderstorms throughout Friday which would trigger flash floods in the areas severely burned by the wildfires. There will be heavy rains at times but lessening later Friday and into Saturday, which would have some scattered light showers.
This area has not seen rain in almost a month. This system will help clear out the smoke and will improve the air quality. As of Friday morning, the air in the Portland metro had improved to the “unhealthy” level.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.