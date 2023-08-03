PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain is desperately needed over Oregon’s dry landscape, but Thursday and Friday’s thunderstorm potential is only increasing the wildfire threat.

Thunderstorms with very little rain and widespread lightning is expected over parts of south central and southeastern Oregon Thursday and Friday. No severe weather is expected, but these dry, gusty, and electric storms increase the wildfire threat.

The National Weather Service out of Medford issued a Red Flag Warning that goes into effect Thursday morning. That’s when the lightning activity is expected to begin.

These dry, gusty, and electric storms increase the wildfire potential through the week’s end. Lightning may strike an area of dry brush, starting a small fire.

These extremely dry storms, with very little rain, typically produce gust winds. These are known at outflow winds, that move in all directs. These types of winds could potential spread the new lightning caused flames to move and spread rapidly in all directions.

This wildfire threat is different from the hot and dry wildfire concern that remains elevated over western Oregon and Washington. This fire threat is due to the prolonged period of dry and hot weather seen around the Portland area.