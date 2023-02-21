PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain, thunderstorms, frigid temperatures and snow are in the forecast as winter weather returns to Portland this week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern says that scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will move across the greater Portland area Tuesday, potentially bringing hail to some areas.

“Showers continue overnight where Portland will hover just above freezing,” Bayern said. “We may see mixed showers but likely no snow accumulations below 500 feet and little to no impact for the majority of the PDX metro area. However, a dusting of snow is possible with slick spots in the hills above 500 feet.”

Frigid temperatures return to Portland. (KOIN 6)

The rain is expected to turn to low-elevation snow that will likely affect the Portland area as temperatures cool Wednesday. In Portland, snow totals will be spotty between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Between 0 to 2 inches of low-elevation snowfall is estimated for Portland during this period.

“Roads stay wet through tomorrow afternoon,” Bayern said. “Temperatures begin to reach freezing by Wednesday evening, which is when snow showers may have the best shot at sticking in Portland. This will cause roads to be icy overnight into Thursday morning. We will need to watch for an icy start and school delays.”

This week’s winter weather outlook. (KOIN 6)

A full timeline of this week’s weather:

Tuesday: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the Portland area. Moderate snowfall anticipated in the Cascades. Snowfall likely in the Coast Range.

Wednesday: Mixed showers during the day in Portland. Snowfall becomes possible in the metro area in the evening hours. Chances of snow increase in the Coast range and low-lying coastal areas. Light-to-moderate mountain snow is possible.

Thursday – Saturday: Lingering snowfall Thursday, followed by cool and icy conditions for the rest of the week in Portland. Frigid, windy weather with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal will be possible.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this winter weather storm hits the region.