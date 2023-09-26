PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first atmospheric river of the season continues to send rain into the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. Thunderstorms are possible for some as heavy rain pushes rain gauges above normal for September.

Rain showers will remain frequent with varying intensity throughout the day on Tuesday. Cloudy skies will keep afternoon temperatures nearly 10 degrees below normal.

The thunderstorm potential remains isolated, but a rumble of thunder or a bolt of lightning is possible in some locations. Any thunderstorms that may develop on Tuesday will likely remain non-severe.

The biggest impact felt with Tuesday’s storms is the growing rainfall totals. Additional rain accumulation of nearly a half inch is likely through the end of the day Tuesday. This would help close the rain deficit gap that remains greater than a half inch. Portland typically sees an average of 1.52″ of rain in September.

Western Oregon and Washington’s wind gust forecast for Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Gusty winds will accompany the wet weather Tuesday afternoon. Wind gusts could get as high as 35 mph from the coast to the Cascades.

That should put The Rose City close to normal precipitation amounts for the start of the fall season.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s wet and cooler than normal weather forecast this week

The wet weather trend continues through much of the week as temperatures remain below average. Highs will struggle to climb into the 70s until the weekend. Warmer, drier and sunnier skies aren’t expected to return to the Pacific Northwest until the weekend.