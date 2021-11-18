Thursday rain will block partial lunar eclipse in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An area of low pressure is chugging across the Pacific Ocean, ready to collide with the Pacific Northwest. This is going to bring in more rain for Washington and Oregon.

Washington is still recovering from the flooding from the atmospheric river of last week. Clouds will be thick by morning, I wouldn’t expect much sunshine Thursday, even east of the mountains. The clouds will cause interference for spotting the full moon and we will discuss that below.

The morning will be warmer than Wednesday. Temperatures will start in the lower 40s today, before warming to the lower 50s by the afternoon. Scattered showers are possible from late morning through the afternoon, but the steady rain doesn’t arrive until dinnertime.

If you cycle through the graphics and you check out the Futurecast for Thursday evening, you can find the print of heavy rain through Clatsop and Columbia counties Oregon and Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties in Washington.

Colder air to the north will allow for more snow for the Washington Cascades, where the snow level will be higher in Oregon and we will have more rain for the passes.

With this system moving through Thursday, it’s going to cover up the partial lunar eclipse that is expected late Thursday through Friday. The eclipse is expected to start at 11:18 p.m. and will progress across the moon until nearly 3 a.m.

A lunar eclipse comes with a full moon, so there isn’t anything special about the combination of the two. You would have to travel south and east to have an opportunity to see this event.

Swipe through the graphics below to get an idea of what it will look like and what the cloud forecast will be. There will be little luck around here.