Thursday in Oregon: A wintry bag of weather elements

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s snowing again across the Portland metro area Thursday morning but not for long. Warmer temperatures will take over, making a transition to possibly worse conditions inevitable later in the day.



Portland to Clark County — Winter weather advisory midnight to noon Thursday, with snow totals from the advisory of 1-4 inches. The high end of that range is expected for SW Washington.



The Gorge — Winter weather advisory midnight to 4pm Thursday, snow totals from advisory 2-5 inches.

Coast Range — Winter weather advisory midnight to noon Thursday, snow totals from advisory 2-5 inches.

Cascades/Foothills — Winter weather advisory 1am to 10pm Thursday, snow totals from advisory 2-6 inches.



E. Oregon — Winter storm warning All day Thursday: snow totals from advisory 3-6 inches for Pendleton and 6-8 inches for foothills



Portland Records? Record lows remain untouched. The coldest temperature ever recorded at PDX in December was 6°F on Dec. 16, 1964 (although in downtown Portland you have to go back to December 13, 1919 to see the all-time December record of 3 degrees.) Coldest all-time temp for PDX is -3°F on February 2, 1950.

FREEZING RAIN? Follow the pink on the map below. Best chance will be during that transition from snow to rain as warmer temps take over shortly after sunrise to late morning. The tiny valleys embedded in the coast range and foothills across SW WA would be prime spots for freezing rain. Otherwise best bet for Portland is snow to rain.