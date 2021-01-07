Thursday is our first dry day of January

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Are you ready for some sunshine? We are gearing up for a dry day in Portland and it should come with some sun, too.

There will be no rain for us to start the day, you won’t need the rain jacket in the afternoon either. High pressure will settle in until late Thursday night, meaning we are going to hold off from the rain just about all day.

There is still plenty of action going on around us, but it doesn’t find a way in until Friday to wrap up the week.

Below you can see a wide view of North America and all the weather that is happening Thursday morning. Leftover moisture will move east to Idaho and Montana, while heavier rain holds over the Pacific. A 975mb low out there in the Gulf of Alaska will get nudged to the north and our next disturbance forms to the south.

Temperatures will be back to the upper 40s to lower 50s just like our previous January days. This has been an above average start to the month for Portland. Temperatures for the coast in the 40s with an easterly wind pushing out towards Astoria. There may be some gusty moments for the coast and portions of central Oregon, with the coldest air out towards Joseph and communities of the Blues and Wallowas.

We will invite a southwest wind again before our next disturbance Friday, but in the meantime, mostly offshore.

Friday morning is likely going to bring in some sunshine for the valley. I think it’s our best opportunity to find some blue sky before more clouds move in. The early morning through the early afternoon is going to be that window.

The weather model is backing that up with an idea of what is going on around 7 am. Broken clouds for most with fewer clouds in the southern Willamette Valley. If you were hoping for some sunshine, you got it!

You may want to take the day to get up to the mountain to do some skiing. It should be a stellar day after plenty of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. There will be sunshine with a moderate breeze during the day.

With that east wind, it does tend to crank at times, pushing the 30 mph range around 4,000 feet and strong wind higher. If you’re hoping for a ski day in the snow, you’ll want to hold off until Friday.