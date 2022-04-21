PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – April has been the month that keeps on giving this year.

We have had round after round of showers and mountain snow. Although some may be getting tired of the dreary days, this is the type of spring weather that can help us out for the summer.

Portland is expected to be cool and showery for another day. Expect spotty showers on Thursday, with the isolated rumble of thunder and a batch of small hail. You can find the thunderstorm potential in the area of green in the graphic below.

Just about all of Oregon and Washington are in the zone for a downpour or rumble of thunder.

The Futurecast is going to iron out the details in the slideshow below. What you should be prepared for is a passing shower in the morning, likely after 9 a.m. Most of the showers will be feeding off the coast range and shifting up to the northeast from the southwest today. Sun breaks are more likely to start the day, with clouds streaming across the valley in the afternoon.

It won’t be as cloudy as Wednesday, but it may be enough to knock out the sunshine for a while.

We are going to be hanging out in a trough of unsettled cool air for the day. With that, we can’t rule out some lingering showers late into the day. Conditions starting to dry up for the coast by night. We will wait for our next disturbance that will pass by on Friday.

It will not be as windy as Wednesday, which is one reason why we won’t have the same risk for severe weather today.

Go ahead and swipe through the forecast zones below. You will find the temperature and the conditions from the coast to the lower Columbia Basin. Most locations returning to the lower to mid 50s Thursday.

It should be noted that some of the storms that do sprout up may even produce some hail. Very typical for a spring shower or thunderstorm. Wind will be running out of the south around 10-15 mph for the coast.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer around Portland, with highs trying to fight to the upper 50s. Overall, we are going to be below average for the next day or two.

The mountains are expected to pick up some more snow but it will also be more of a mix closer to Government Camp by the afternoon as the snow levels decide to jump up to around 5,000 feet.