PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We have some warm air to work with before we turn back to the cool side of Spring.

On Thursday, Portland and the Willamette Valley will start with clouds. There may be some sun breaks through the day, but I wouldn’t anticipate many. Showers pick up for the coast first, during the morning, eventually pressing through the valley in the afternoon and evening.

You should be able to avoid the rain in the early hours. There may be a few prefrontal showers before noon, but they won’t be the main act of the day. Temperatures will be mild, in the mid to upper 50s in the morning. Highs in Portland should break into the 70s.

There will be some cells in the afternoon that may produce a few downpours and potentially even a stray thunderstorm. The storm threat will mainly be for northeast Oregon, for the Wallowa Mountains, in the second part of the day. If you swipe through the graphic slideshow, you can see the storm threat for the day. There is a slight risk for severe storms over in Umatilla and Union counties. This also includes areas of Baker County too!

Behind this system, Thursday night, will be more clouds and scattered showers. We will be cooler heading into Friday and the Memorial Day weekend.