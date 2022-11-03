PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bundle up before you head out Thursday morning.

Thursday will be one of our hybrid fall days with a cold morning but warm enough in the afternoon to get away with a normal jacket. Expect a dry start to the morning. After sporadic showers on both Tuesday and Wednesday, we should be less active to start the day — but it will not stay that way!

We are expecting the front edge of what is going to be a soaker to come through on Thursday night.

Showers will move in earlier for the northwest Oregon coast for the day. Expect those to move in by late afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the lower 50s from Long Beach south to Newport. Expect clouds to move in through the day, turning mostly cloudy across the state by dinner. Thursday morning will be best to get some things done before the rain.

Recreation across the Cascades won’t be ideal in the coming days. We will have breezy and extremely wet weather. The snow levels will jump by Friday, but they will drop quickly after to promote snow.

Stay dry!