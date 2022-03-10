PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Have you noticed that the days with sun are usually the days we have morning frost? It’s those clear nights that lead to cold mornings and that is the full weather story Thursday in Portland.

Temperatures in the Willamette Valley will be around 25 to 30 degrees under a mostly clear sky. Some locations may hit a hard freeze, before warming up through the morning hours.

Portland is likely to dip our toes in the upper 20s, dropping below freezing for a while. Expect widespread frost up and down the Willamette Valley.

I mentioned that it’s the sunny days that we see frost. Thursday, you can expect sunshine in the forecast, with a few more clouds up on the mountain.

Swipe through the forecast zones below to get an idea of the conditions in your area. It’s safe to say a warm coffee will help you out Thursday morning. Temperatures across the board are going to be cold. If you’re curious about when you can expect our final frost, you can read a KOIN 6 weather article here.

Bundle up in the morning, live a little lighter in the afternoon. Most of the day will be spent going from the 20s to the 40s, but we may get that extra notch into the lower 50s during the peak hours of the day. We have a ridge of high pressure moving in and that will prevent any disturbances from rolling through on Thursday.

A similar forecast for those of you in the Gorge. Widespread frost is expected for areas like Hood River, and nearby communities. The wind is going to be light, eventually picking up out of the west around 5 mph.

Government Camp is going to be quite cold in the morning, rebounding to near 40 degrees by the afternoon. The snow level will jump through the day, from around 3,000 feet to over 5,000 feet.

Lastly, temperatures should jump nearly 20 degrees for central Oregon. After spending Wednesday in the 30s, highs should be back to the lower 50s. It’s going to be a sunny day for outdoor activities. No rain in the forecast until the weekend.