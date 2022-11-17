PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Brace yourself! A cold winter-like wind will be blowing through the Gorge all day Thursday.

Although it will be fairly warm around areas of the Willamette Valley, the wind chill will be noticeable. Make sure to grab the gloves or a winter cap when you step out.

There are multiple wind weather alerts to be ready for when you take off for the day. We will have gusts pushing 50 mph around the Portland metro area. A wind advisory is in place until Friday morning. We will have even stronger gusts pushing through the western Gorge today. Take your time if you have a high-profile vehicle and you need to do some travel on Interstate 84.

Expect a day full of sunshine for the Willamette Valley and those to the south. The temperature will be in the 30s to start the day, with the potential to hit the 50s by afternoon. It will feel like a hybrid of fall and winter through the morning.

No rain in the forecast, so you can leave the jacket that repels water. You can find the temperature in your area in the slideshow below.

Swipe through the slideshow above to see more about the weather alerts in place.